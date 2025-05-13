The EU will impose sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation, the list will include almost 150 ships - EUobserver

The European Union plans to add 149 ships to the "blacklist" that help Russia circumvent the oil embargo. This was reported by EUobserver, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that these vessels will be prohibited from entering EU ports and using European maritime services. In addition, sanctions are expected to be imposed against the captains of the vessels, as well as 54 Russian companies and 14 individuals.

Inclusion on the list means they will be banned from entering EU ports or receiving services from EU maritime companies, such as insurance, repairs or refueling, after the decision takes effect on May 20 - the publication writes.

The authors point out that the ships of the "shadow fleet" are usually 240-meter, "old rusty cans" registered in countries with weak safety rules, which sail without proper insurance.

"And although the European Commission accuses the ships of trading in favor of Russia, only 15 of the 149 ships mentioned in the document sail under the Russian flag," the article says.

Let us remind you

According to Reuters, European leaders at a meeting on Ukraine asked the European Commission to introduce new large-scale sanctions against the oil and financial sectors of Russia if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire.

The German government, together with its European partners, plans to introduce sanctions against Russia if the demands for a ceasefire are not met. Preparations for sanctions will begin immediately.

