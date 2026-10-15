Russia miscalculated by placing all its bets in the negotiations on the United States — Kallas

Russia will not be able to force Ukraine to capitulate by reaching a deal with the United States, and Europe will continue to support Kyiv. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this in an interview with Euronews, UNN writes.

Details

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy noted that Russia had miscalculated by trying to force Ukraine to surrender through agreements with the United States, beginning with last year’s summit in Alaska.

The Russians want to discuss and negotiate with the United States so that Washington itself will secure the outcome they want. But we have our own demands of Russia. The message is this: you need to talk to the Europeans - she said.

Responding to a question about the diesel fuel deal and the energy truce announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which provide for Russia to supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the United States and global markets, Kallas called the arrangement an obvious gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The question is what he received in return. We see that he is actually intensifying strikes on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. The announced energy truce is effectively not working from the Russian side - she emphasized.

According to Kallas, the key issue is that Russia must end its war of aggression, and then Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will also cease.

If we look at the bigger picture, most of the funding for this war comes from oil. That is why Ukraine strikes these targets, while Russia attacks energy infrastructure inside Ukraine, seeking to cause Ukrainians as much suffering as possible ahead of the coming winter - she said.

Kallas once again emphasized that international pressure must be exerted on the aggressor so that it ends the war, not on the victim so that it capitulates. According to her, Europe has consistently adhered to precisely this position.

We remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said to the Financial Times that Kyiv would resume strikes on Russian oil refineries despite U.S. pressure, including interruptions in the exchange of intelligence data and the weakening of the Starlink signal during massive Russian attacks.