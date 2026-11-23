The Russians are preparing to deploy nuclear weapons in space by the end of this year using a satellite. This is reported by Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the spacecraft, called Sputnik-S, has already been fully assembled and has been stored near Moscow for a long time. After being placed into orbit, it will become operational within a short period of time.

German intelligence services believe that after reaching orbit, the satellite will be ready for use within the shortest possible time.

At the same time, NATO is considering a scenario involving a response, the post says. The media also report that if nuclear weapons are deployed in space, this would pose an enormous military threat to the West.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia may have conducted the third successful test launch of the RS-28 "Sarmat" intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

UNN also reported that Poland had applied to join the DCA (Dual Capable Aircraft) program, which opens up the possibility of the country participating in the Nuclear Sharing mechanism. It provides for the use of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons by NATO allies during wartime.

NATO’s new plan envisages strikes on targets deep in Russia’s rear