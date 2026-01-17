Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Oleh Ivashchenko, stated that Russia is preparing for further strikes on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure, including facilities serving nuclear power plants. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Oleh Ivashchenko. First and foremost, regarding the tasks assigned to the Russian army. We do not observe any readiness of the aggressor to fulfill any agreements or cease the war. Instead, there is sufficient information about Russia's preparation for further strikes on our energy sector and infrastructure, including facilities and networks serving our nuclear power plants. - the message reads.

Zelenskyy emphasized that every Russian strike on energy infrastructure during a harsh winter weakens and devalues the efforts of key states, particularly the United States, to end the war.

Ukraine is maximally constructive in diplomacy, while Russia is focused only on strikes and mocking people. Partners must draw appropriate conclusions from this. We will convey the available information to those in the world whose influence matters and can help. - added the President.

Recall

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia is considering an attack on power transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The goal is to force Ukraine to surrender and increase pressure on Europe.