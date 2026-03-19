IAEA handed over new energy equipment to Ukraine to protect grids

On Thursday, March 19, another batch of energy equipment arrived in Ukraine, which will help restore the country's energy system after Russian attacks. This time it came from the IAEA for JSC "Mykolaivoblenergo", informs UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Details

It is noted that this equipment will contribute to the reliable and safe operation of Ukraine's energy system. It will help to respond to network overloads in a timely manner, detect damage faster, and localize emergency situations more effectively. The equipment set was selected taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian operator.

I am sincerely grateful to the IAEA and the donor state that financed this delivery. This practical support is of great importance for strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's energy system in the face of constant Russian attacks on critical infrastructure facilities. - said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

He added that Ukraine highly appreciates the solidarity of international partners who help restore the energy system, protect people and ensure the stable operation of critical facilities.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko presented a plan for regional energy resilience worth 278 billion hryvnias. Diplomats are to attract partners to purchase equipment and fuel.

Ukraine has created a reserve of mobile energy equipment for communities: who received the first deliveries