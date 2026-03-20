Night drone attack on Kharkiv: educational institution damaged, windows blown out

Late on Thursday evening, March 19, the enemy struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a combat drone. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the hit occurred near an educational institution in the Shevchenkivskyi district - windows were blown out in the building.

No information about casualties has been received yet. The inspection of the impact site is ongoing. - Terekhov wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that, according to preliminary information, an enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

No information about casualties has been received yet. The aerial threat persists. Be careful! - Syniehubov urged.

Later, he clarified that the enemy UAV "hit" the ground on the territory of one of the educational institutions in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Window glazing was damaged. SES units are working at the site of the enemy strike," added the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Recall

Earlier, an enemy FPV drone exploded near an emergency vehicle in the village of Hrushivka. A paramedic and a driver sustained acoustic barotrauma, and the service vehicle was damaged.

Russian strike on Kharkiv high-rise building claims 10 lives