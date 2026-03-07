Russian strike on Kharkiv high-rise building claims 10 lives
Kyiv • UNN
The bodies of two more victims have been recovered from under the rubble of the destroyed building in Kharkiv. The total death toll stands at 10, including two children.
A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, which hit a high-rise building, has already claimed the lives of 10 people, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
Terekhov reported two new victims within the last hour.
"The body of the ninth deceased was recovered from under the rubble," Terekhov initially wrote.
And half an hour later, he stated: "The tenth body was found under the rubble of the five-story building."
Addition
Overnight, a Russian missile strike destroyed a residential five-story building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Among the dead are 2 children.
