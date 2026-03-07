$43.810.0050.900.00
15 wounded in Kharkiv after Russian missile strike, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Seven people, including two children, were killed in the attack. Another 15 people were injured, and 19 apartment buildings and a local school were damaged.

15 wounded in Kharkiv after Russian missile strike, including children

In Kharkiv, the death toll from the Russian missile strike has risen to seven, including two children. Another 15 people were injured. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Medics are providing assistance to those injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv. A total of 15 people were affected," Syniehubov reported.

According to him, four injured people, including an 11-year-old boy, were taken to hospitals. The child sustained severe injuries and is in critical condition in intensive care.

A 6-year-old boy from the same family was also injured – he was diagnosed with bruises, and his condition is satisfactory.

As of now, rescuers have found the bodies of seven deceased, including two children – a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. According to preliminary data, 14 people could have been under the rubble. SES units continue search and rescue operations.

In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, 19 multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the missile attack. 835 windows were broken and 214 balconies were damaged in the apartments. A school was also seriously damaged, and a number of shopping pavilions were destroyed.

Recall

The occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area of the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A direct hit on a multi-story building was recorded.

