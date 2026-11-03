Russia managed to form only 4 of the 17 planned divisions due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine

In 2025, Russia planned to create 17 new divisions and 9 brigades, but managed to form only 4 divisions. Due to significant personnel losses in the war against Ukraine, the Kremlin was forced to postpone the rest of its plans until 2030. This is stated in an analysis by the Jamestown Foundation, reports UNN.

Details

According to analysts, the Russian command formed the 68th and 71st Motor Rifle Divisions, as well as the 120th and 55th Marine Divisions. None of the 9 planned brigades could be created.

Notably, 3 of the 4 new divisions became part of the Leningrad Military District, which covers a strategically important area for Russia in the northwest, near the Baltic countries and Finland.

Russia postpones the creation of military reserves

The formation of another 13 divisions and 9 brigades has been postponed until 2026–2030. The planned formations include motor rifle divisions in the Central, Moscow, Eastern and Southern military districts, as well as artillery units and a new air assault division.

Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha

One of the main reasons cited for the plans' failure is the Russian army's losses on the front. According to the estimates provided, they amounted to 400,000–405,000 servicemen in 2025.

For 2026, Russia has planned to recruit another 410,000 people. However, even if this plan is fulfilled, analysts estimate that no more than 70,000 troops will remain available for the formation of strategic reserves.

Is the Kremlin preparing for a confrontation with the Baltic countries?

Analysts are paying particular attention to the strengthening of the Leningrad Military District. It is here that Russia is concentrating a significant portion of its new military formations.

Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — Zelenskyy

This may indicate Moscow's intentions to continue the war against Ukraine while gradually creating forces for a potential confrontation with the Baltic countries.

At the same time, the significant losses on the Ukrainian front are limiting the Russian army's ability to increase the number of troops.

According to an assessment by Defence Express, if the Kremlin maintains its current military-building priorities, the Baltic countries may have approximately 3–5 years to strengthen their defenses before a potential threat from the Russian Federation.

Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff