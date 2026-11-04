Russia launched 310 drones at Ukraine, quarter of them jet-powered - how many destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine with 310 drones during the night of November 4. Of these, 272 were shot down or suppressed, including 79% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the Russian Federation attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 4 (from 18:00 on November 3), the enemy attacked with 310 Shahed-type strike UAVs (81 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 272 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; more than 20 strike UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by the enemy's means of air attack were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 15 locations.

Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures