russia intensifies attacks on the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region: 30,000 families without electricity, people injured

Russian forces continue to deliberately attack Ukraine's energy system with missiles and drones. As of August 31, the Dnipropetrovsk region has suffered the most, with 30,000 households still without electricity, reports UNN, citing information from DTEK.

The company confirms that over the past few days, the enemy has already attacked DTEK facilities in the region three times and damaged equipment.

In total, over the past two days, energy workers have managed to restore electricity to 40,000 households following the attacks. Another 30,000 remain temporarily without power. We continue to work despite the constant attacks — the company commented on the situation.

The enemy attacked a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region: an employee was injured

In addition, on the night before Monday, Russian forces also attacked one of DTEK's mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the strike, an employee of the enterprise was injured.

According to the company, the injured man was promptly given first aid directly at the site of the attack. The employee was then taken to a medical facility, where he is receiving the necessary treatment. His condition is currently assessed as stable.

No information has yet been provided about other consequences of the attack or the extent of the damage at the enterprise.

It should be emphasized that this is not the first recent attack by Russian forces on DTEK's coal enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region. On August 17, Russian drones launched a massive attack on the territory of one of the company's mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, one employee of the enterprise was killed and another was injured.

Also, on August 31, the occupiers attacked an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered attack UAV. The incident occurred in the morning. A fire broke out at the site. Two employees were injured, born in 1967 and 1978. They were hospitalized. The workers are currently under medical supervision, and doctors assess their condition as moderately severe.

Reminder

On the last day of summer, enemy attacks left consumers in 6 regions without electricity, while severe weather affected one region.