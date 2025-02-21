Russia fired two ballistic missiles and 160 drones at Ukraine overnight: 87 UAVs shot down, 70 missed their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 160 drones, 87 drones were shot down, 70 did not reach their targets, the Russian attack affected four regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 21, the enemy attacked with 160 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Shatalovo in Russia, and also launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Odesa region from Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 08.00, 87 Shahed and other types of UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipro regions - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

70 enemy imitator drones, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).

"Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

