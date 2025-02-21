Russia fired two ballistic missiles and 160 drones at Ukraine overnight: 87 UAVs shot down, 70 missed their targets

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38374 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103279 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67732 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115599 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100661 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112871 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116662 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152209 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65236 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108889 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79404 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44893 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72317 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103279 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152209 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142961 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175360 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32448 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72317 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133871 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135749 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164070 views
Russia fired two ballistic missiles and 160 drones at Ukraine overnight: 87 UAVs shot down, 70 missed their targets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25091 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 Shahed drones and two Iskander-M missiles from different directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 87 attack UAVs, and the attack affected Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 160 drones, 87 drones were shot down, 70 did not reach their targets, the Russian attack affected four regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 21, the enemy attacked with 160 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Shatalovo in Russia, and also launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Odesa region from Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 08.00, 87 Shahed and other types of UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipro regions

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

70 enemy imitator drones, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).

"Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

Half of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: updated map from the General Staff21.02.25, 08:28 • 21463 views

Julia Shramko

