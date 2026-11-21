Russia has announced its intention to seek more than 18 trillion rubles in compensation for the freezing of its assets in the European Union. Moscow also threatened additional measures in response if the funds are not returned. The Moscow Times reported this, citing a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zakharova, the Russian side will demand enforcement of the decision by the Moscow Arbitration Court, which ordered the Belgian depository Euroclear to pay 18.17 trillion rubles.

In addition, we reserve the right to take sensitive measures in response, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity – the Russian Foreign Ministry representative said.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western countries froze approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets. Of these, approximately $200 billion are held in Europe.

Russia has already begun seizing the assets of European companies

In May 2026, a Moscow court upheld the lawsuit filed by the Central Bank of Russia against Euroclear, and in July rejected the Belgian depository's appeal.

Later, Putin transferred a number of European business assets into "temporary administration" by decree. These included six Nestlé factories, more than 200 Auchan supermarkets, as well as the assets of Tarkett and "Lemana Pro."

According to Reuters, the Russian authorities are also not ruling out the possibility of further seizure of the assets of European companies, including the subsidiaries of UniCredit and Raiffeisen banks.

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