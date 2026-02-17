Russia attacks Boeing office in Ukraine, declares readiness to reset relations with US - Sybiha

Russia is deliberately striking American business facilities in Ukraine – attacking a Boeing office and a Flex factory, while simultaneously declaring its alleged readiness to reset economic relations with the United States. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Russian strikes hit, in particular, the Boeing office in Kyiv, the Flex factory in Mukachevo, and the Bunge enterprise in Dnipro. The minister emphasized that this is not only about attacks against Ukraine, but also about direct strikes on American economic interests.

Russia is attacking not only the Ukrainian people, but also the American taxpayer. These were strikes on the American economy – Sybiha noted.

He cited data from the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, according to which 47% of American companies in Ukraine suffered damage as a result of Russian strikes, 57% of companies had employees injured, and 38% reported employee deaths during the full-scale war.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the fact that despite the Kremlin's public statements about a "reset" of economic relations with the United States in 2025-2026, the Russian army continued to strike American enterprises in Ukraine.

Moscow talks about "business-oriented" relations with the United States, but attacks on the factories of its alleged partner can hardly be called a partnership — the minister emphasized.

Sybiha also noted that such actions demonstrate the fictitiousness of Russian proposals for economic cooperation, which, according to him, are merely a "Potemkin village" designed to buy time and weaken American influence in Europe.

Instead, Ukraine, emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offers the United States real and mutually beneficial cooperation — from the extraction of rare earth minerals and high technologies to defense cooperation and drone production.

A sovereign and free Ukraine with a growing GDP will be a great strategic victory for American interests in Europe, a powerful market for American goods and services, and a strategic defeat for Moscow – he summarized.

