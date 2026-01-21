Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander", 84 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 97 drones, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 21 (from 18:00 on January 20), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

