Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander", 84 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 16206 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 33278 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 29395 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 46538 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 32046 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 44737 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25020 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29173 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26697 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27204 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Greenlandic Prime Minister calls for preparedness for possible invasionJanuary 20, 09:23 PM • 6924 views
Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - AxiosJanuary 20, 09:41 PM • 8444 views
Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9January 20, 11:05 PM • 4974 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideoJanuary 20, 11:38 PM • 12964 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and UkraineJanuary 21, 12:14 AM • 18354 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 24244 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 46551 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 44743 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 42320 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 54495 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 198 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 12505 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 17364 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 18439 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 25236 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold
Film

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander", 84 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

On the night of January 21, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, using a ballistic missile and 97 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander", 84 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 97 drones, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 21 (from 18:00 on January 20), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Enemy losses: minus 1170 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs per day21.01.26, 07:31 • 1558 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk