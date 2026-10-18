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Russia attacked Ukraine with 180 drones and a missile — how many were shot down and how many hits were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Air defense shot down or suppressed 152 drones during Russia’s nighttime attack. Hits were recorded at 20 locations; the attack is ongoing.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 180 drones and a missile — how many were shot down and how many hits were recorded

On the night of October 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 180 strike UAVs and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Ukrainian forces shot down/suppressed 152 enemy drones; hits were recorded at 20 locations, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.

Details

According to the Air Force, on the night of October 18 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on October 17), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russia’s Voronezh Region, 180 Shahed-type strike UAVs (26 of them jet-powered), S-8000 Bandero[l]/Dan-T, Gerbera, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 152 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (16 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations

— the statement said.

The Air Force added that the attack is ongoing, with about ten enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. 

Antonina Tumanova

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