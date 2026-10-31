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Russia attacked Ukraine with 168 drones; 30 UAVs are still airborne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Throughout October 31, the Russian Federation launched 168 UAVs and two S8000s at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 122 drones and both missiles.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 168 drones; 30 UAVs are still airborne

During the day on October 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with 168 strike UAVs (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of drones, as well as S8000 Banderyol/Dan-T drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Between 6:30 and 19:30, Ukraine’s air defense shot down/suppressed 122 UAVs (37 of them jet-powered) and two S8000 Banderyol/Dan-T drones. At the same time, about 30 strike drones were still in the air.

We remind you

The Ukrainian defense company Fire Point has found technological solutions that enable the Defense Forces to carry out long-range strike missions against the territory of the russian federation and the occupied areas of Ukraine without SpaceX satellite communications.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
SpaceX
Ukraine