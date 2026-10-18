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Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: preliminary reports say 8 missiles were launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

On the evening of October 18, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles; air defense was active. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians targeted energy facilities.

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: preliminary reports say 8 missiles were launched

On the evening of Sunday, October 18, the enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. UNN reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and local public channels.

Details

At 22:57, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used from the east.

Later, the first explosions rang out in the capital, and air defense operations could be heard.

According to monitoring channels, Russia attacked energy facilities — preliminarily, the enemy launched 8 ballistic missiles.

The threat of ballistic strikes remains. New launches are possible this evening or overnight

— one of the posts said.

We remind you

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions and Kyiv overnight and in the morning of October 16; some residents are without electricity.

Russia is trying to make Ukraine’s major cities uninhabitable - The Guardian17.10.26, 18:02 • 42223 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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