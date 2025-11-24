$42.270.11
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, leaving 70,000 consumers in two without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, and there are also outages due to bad weather in Lviv region.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy

Russia again attacked energy facilities in four regions of Ukraine, 70,000 consumers are without electricity in two regions, the situation is most difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to bad weather there are power outages in the Lviv region, while in all regions round-the-clock shutdown schedules are in effect, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region - more than 60,000 consumers are without electricity. In Kharkiv region, about 10,000 more subscribers were de-energized due to the attack.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Energy workers, as indicated, are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the report says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. 

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Weather conditions

"As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, there are power outages in 45 settlements in the Lviv region," the report says.

All de-energized consumers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the day.

