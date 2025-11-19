Russia attacked energy facilities in 7 regions and injured four energy workers, emergency blackouts replaced by schedules across the country - Ministry of Energy
Russian troops once again attacked energy infrastructure in 7 regions of Ukraine. As a result of the shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, four energy workers were injured and hospitalized. Emergency blackouts have been replaced by hourly schedules across the country.
the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday
The enemy once again launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy and Donetsk regions.
In all affected regions, as indicated, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure.
To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns were applied in some regions. As of now, emergency schedules have been replaced by hourly outage schedules. Hourly outage schedules are applied in all regions of Ukraine today.
It is also indicated that power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to operate in most regions of Ukraine.
Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.
During restoration work, one of the repair crews in Dnipropetrovsk region came under fire. As a result of the strike, four workers were wounded, all of them are in the hospital.
Consumers were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.
