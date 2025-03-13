Russia asks companies for proposals on easing sanctions - Reuters

Russia is asking companies to suggest which sanctions moscow should seek to lift before negotiations with Washington, Reuters reported, citing two Russian businessmen, adding that restrictions hindering cross-border payment flows are the most painful, UNN writes.

Details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that it was Russia's turn to respond after Washington agreed to resume military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which said it would accept a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump has threatened Moscow with tougher sanctions if it does not negotiate, and hinted at the possibility of easing sanctions if it agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The issue of EU sanctions against Russia may become a topic of negotiations on Ukraine - Rubio

Two sources in the Russian industry said that the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade "asked companies to suggest which sanctions need to be lifted most urgently".

One person said that the ministry is distributing a form for businesses to fill out, asking companies which sanctions have had the biggest impact on their business and to identify the most sensitive restrictions. Reuters was unable to access a copy of the form.

The Russian Ministry of Industry did not respond to a request for comment.

In total, Reuters spoke to a dozen people - employees of major exporters, consultants, lawyers, economists and advisors. Most of them asked not to be named in order to speak freely.

People interviewed by Reuters said that payment problems were the most difficult, although three of the sources also emphasized energy sanctions, in particular restrictions on the Russian tanker fleet.

Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

"Taking into account transaction costs and settlements through third currencies, everything has become much more expensive," one of them said. - So the most important, the most dangerous, the most painful is the restriction on settlements in dollars".

Asked about exactly which sanctions Russia wants eased, the Kremlin said on Thursday that it considers all sanctions illegal and should be lifted.

"As for the details, this is already a subject of negotiations, and here I want to remind you again of my words: "let's not get ahead of ourselves"," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"And there is no point in voicing any specific segments before the negotiations," he noted.

Access to the dollar

Major Russian banks were blocked from using the global SWIFT payment network shortly after Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February 2022. Without access to dollar and euro markets, Russian companies have been forced to look for workarounds in other currencies and through third countries.

Lifting these restrictions and sanctions on banks would be a huge boost for Russia, three sources said, although one noted that it is unrealistic to expect such a favorable outcome in the near future.

Rubio on possible new sanctions against Russia: The US has tools of influence, but hopes for diplomacy

Renaissance Capital analyst Andriy Melashchenko noted that Europe may not follow any US move.

Reducing the application of secondary sanctions targeting companies in third countries, allowing Russia to circumvent restrictions, is a more likely near-term outcome, two sources said.

The lack of clarity as to whether secondary sanctions will be applied means that few banks in China are willing to risk possible punishment.

Russian oil delivery to China triples in price after new US sanctions - Bloomberg

"Workarounds are expensive and slow," one source said. - We can get equipment and technology through China or the Emirates, but how can we pay for it?"

Another of the people said that his business "really howled" when China tightened settlements in August last year. For Russian business as a whole, billions of dollars in revenue cannot be repaid for goods already delivered, he said.

Frozen assets

Easing the application of secondary sanctions, which largely depends on the United States, could improve the acceptance of Russian Mir payment cards, Moscow's alternative to Visa and Mastercard, the publication writes.

But most of Russia's sovereign assets worth about $300 billion frozen by the West are held in Europe, where leaders have taken a tougher stance on Moscow than the United States.

"The issue of European sanctions will be on the table, not to mention what will happen to the frozen assets," Rubio said on Wednesday. - Europeans must make some decision on what they are going to do with these sanctions".

The US will be in contact with the Russians today and hopes for a positive response from the Russian Federation - Rubio

A source in the industrial sector said that finding ice-class tankers is another serious problem, which is hampered by payment problems.

Another source said that sanctions at the end of the Joe Biden administration, aimed at vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet", major oil exploration companies and networks trading Russian oil, were very painful.

But not everyone is hoping for sanctions relief, the publication points out.