Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

The UK's sanctions package includes at least 40 shadow fleet tankers carrying Russian oil. Following the introduction of sanctions by the European Union on February 24 and Canada on February 25, a total of more than 300 such tankers have been sanctioned.

This was announced by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Why is this UK package so painful? Because there are at least 40 shadow fleet tankers there. 40 shadow fleet tankers is quite a lot. So, together with the European Union's sanctions on February 24 and Canada's sanctions on February 25, we have more than 300 shadow fleet tankers under sanctions, which is more than half of those that transport Russian oil, which is not bad - Vlasiuk said.

He noted that among the positive aspects of the British sanctions are a number of companies involved in circumventing sanctions, intermediaries from third countries, and the so-called “new oligarchs.” According to him, these are Russian businessmen who, taking advantage of their proximity to the government, took over the assets of Western companies forced to leave Russia for a song, and thus became “new oligarchs.

Recall

The sanctions package that Joe Biden's administration adopted on January 8, 2025, and which will now begin to take effect, could cost Russia up to 1.5% of its GDP.