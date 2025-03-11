Rubio on possible new sanctions against Russia: The US has tools of influence, but hopes for diplomacy
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia, as mentioned by Trump. He emphasized the availability of tools of influence but stressed the priority of a diplomatic resolution.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia, as suggested by President Donald Trump, emphasizing that the United States has tools of influence but hopes for a diplomatic resolution. He made this statement to reporters on the way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN.
Details
"We understand that for this conflict to end, both sides must stop it. And I think his point is that it should be clear to everyone that the United States has available tools to impose a cost on the Russian side of this equation, but we hope it does not come to that. We hope both sides will realize that this is not a conflict that can be resolved by military means; it can only be ended through diplomatic means," Rubio responded to a question regarding President Trump's suggestion that additional sanctions could be imposed against Russia.
"And the President's goal is to bring them both to the table to resolve this issue. But it is a reminder that we understand that the United States has tools at its disposal if it really falls apart, and – but we hope that it does not come to that. Indeed. We hope it does not come to that," noted the U.S. Secretary of State.
The statements were made ahead of a meeting between the U.S. delegation and the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Supplement
On March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and threatened broad sanctions against Russia "until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement is reached."