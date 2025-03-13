The issue of EU sanctions against Russia may become a topic of negotiations on Ukraine - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that EU sanctions will be discussed at negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire in Ukraine. The issue of frozen Russian assets is also likely to be raised.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that any negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire with Ukraine will raise the issue of sanctions imposed by European countries against the aggressor country. Frozen assets of the Russian Federation may also be a topic of discussion. This is reported by the US Department of State, writes UNN.
Details
Answering a question about the participation of European partners in peace negotiations on Ukraine and Washington's position on this issue, Marco Rubio noted that the statement following the negotiations in Saudi Arabia referred to the Ukrainian side's initiative to involve Europeans.
But I have said publicly that the Europeans have imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation, and I assume that in any negotiations - if we, I hope, get to them - with the Russians, they will raise (the issue - ed.) of these European sanctions that have been imposed on them
The Secretary of State expressed the opinion that the issue of European sanctions "will be on the table" during future negotiations with the Russian side.
Not to mention what's happening with frozen assets, etc.
Rubio considers it "self-evident" that in order for there to be "peace in Ukraine, at the end of this process, Europeans have to make some decision about what they are going to do with these sanctions, etc.".
And so I think they should definitely be involved in this issue
Rubio added that "there are also all sorts of security promises that European countries have made to Ukraine, and that, I think, will also be part of that conversation as we move forward".
Ceasefire in Ukraine can be achieved within a few days - Rubio12.03.25, 20:51 • 35876 views