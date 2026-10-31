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Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2038 views

Marco Rubio did not rule out Zelenskyy's participation in the G20 summit, provided there is a positive outcome. The final decision will be made by Trump.

Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not rule out inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit if it would produce "something positive." At the same time, the final decision rests with U.S. President Donald Trump. Rubio said this at a press conference in Atlanta following a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, UNN reports.

Details

This is a leaders-level meeting, and the president has to make the decision on that. I wouldn't rule it out, especially if something positive could come from Zelenskyy's participation, but I have no announcements on that today

- Rubio said.

He separately noted that the Russian-Ukrainian war "is not at the stage of a peace settlement."

We will continue trying to see whether we can reach a deal. But I'm not here to tell you that we're on the verge of it, although hopefully we are on the verge

- Rubio said.

Recall

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ease sanctions pressure on Russia in the context of the "diesel deal" "very wise."

At the same time, according to The New York Times, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering lifting sanctions on Russia's government investment fund.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy