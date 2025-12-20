Romania's major energy supplier, amid concerns about ties with Russia, did not sell a controlling stake to Hungary's MVM

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
02:15 PM • 3336 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 12997 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 16608 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 17761 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 18498 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 16969 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 23779 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 38512 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27440 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32971 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
94%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 18413 views
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 12420 views
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 5396 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 10143 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 8968 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 72346 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 49403 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 57542 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 51351 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 76355 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Crimea
United States
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 118 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 9004 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 24203 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 71130 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 52216 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Film
Financial Times

Romania's major energy supplier, amid concerns about ties with Russia, did not sell a controlling stake to Hungary's MVM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Hungarian state energy company MVM Group and Romanian E.ON Group have mutually agreed to terminate the agreement for the acquisition of a 68% stake in E.ON Energie Romania and a 98% stake in E.ON Asist. The Romanian government did not support the deal due to concerns about MVM's ties with Russia.

Romania's major energy supplier, amid concerns about ties with Russia, did not sell a controlling stake to Hungary's MVM

Hungarian state energy company MVM Group announced that its agreement, signed in 2024 with Romanian E.ON Group to acquire a 68% stake in E.ON Energie Romania and a 98% stake in E.ON Asist, has been terminated by mutual consent, according to a statement on the Hungarian company's website, writes UNN.

Details

"The purchase agreement by MVM Group from E.ON Group, signed on December 16, 2024, for the acquisition of 68% of E.ON Energie Romania shares and 98% of E.ON Asist Complet shares is terminated today by mutual agreement," the statement said.

MVM noted that the Romanian government does not support the agreement, and that it "regrets" this.

At the same time, MVM stated that it "intends to continue strengthening supply security in the region through regional expansion." "MVM Group continues to work towards becoming a regional 'hub' in most areas of the energy sector, in addition to natural gas trading," the statement said.

Addition

E.ON announced the deal, which required approval from Romanian authorities, in December 2024. As Bloomberg notes, Hungary and Hungarian companies linked to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are under increased scrutiny due to Budapest's close ties with Russia. The Hungarian energy company, as Bloomberg points out, imports Russian gas and operates the country's only nuclear power plant, which is undergoing a major reconstruction under Russian leadership.

As Reuters notes, MVM receives a significant portion of its gas from Russia, unlike energy suppliers in most European countries, and the Romanian Ministry of Energy stated in January that the sale could be blocked for security reasons. The Romanian Ministry of Energy stated that it was concerned about MVM's ties with Russia and the possibility that the Romanian energy supplier could later be sold to an organization outside the EU.

E.ON Energie Romania is one of the largest gas and electricity suppliers in Romania, serving approximately 3.4 million customers.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Romania
Hungary
Viktor Orbán