Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Publications

Restoration of energy in Mykolaiv region, eRestoration, accessibility and modern educational spaces: The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 3.5 billion for eRestoration, UAH 1.1 billion for energy in Mykolaiv region and almost UAH 600 million for Kharkiv region. UAH 1.1 billion has also been allocated for accessibility.

Restoration of energy in Mykolaiv region, eRestoration, accessibility and modern educational spaces: The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 3.5 billion to the eRecovery program, UAH 1.1 billion to restore the energy sector in the Mykolaiv region, and almost UAH 600 million to restore the Kharkiv region. In addition, the government is allocating an additional UAH 1.1 billion to the regions for barrier-free measures. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

eRecovery

We are grateful to all our allies who help us defend ourselves and rebuild our country. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already attracted almost $18 billion in external financing. With the support of our partners, we are continuing the rapid reconstruction program. This means the restoration of the most important facilities for sustainability and development. Thanks to the state eRecovery program, more than 100,000 Ukrainian families have already received funds for repairs, reconstruction or new housing. In particular, 18,000 certificates have been issued for the purchase of new housing in exchange for destroyed housing. Today, we are making a decision to allocate another UAH 3.5 billion to the eRecovery program 

- Shmyhal said.

He stressed that these funds are planned to issue more than 2,000 more housing certificates for the purchase of a new home, as well as to finance the reconstruction of houses on their own land for hundreds of families.

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said in Telegram that the government has allocated UAH 3 billion 540 million from the fund for the liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development for the budget program "Compensation for destroyed housing", of which:

  • UAH 800 million - for providing cash for financing the construction of a house of homestead type, garden or country house;
    • UAH 2 billion 740 million - for financing the purchase of a real estate object, a land plot on which such object is located, a share in the ownership of such property using a housing certificate.

      eRecovery: UAH 25 Billion Paid Out, but Expansion to Temporarily Occupied Territories Needed - MP 07.05.25, 15:46 • 6076 views

      Restoration of energy in Mykolaiv region

      Today we are allocating UAH 1.1 billion for the Mykolaiv region to ensure normal heat supply in the city of Mykolaiv during the next heating season. The enemy is constantly attacking the Mykolaiv TPP, and therefore the Government is allocating funds for the construction of distributed heat generation. We are talking about the purchase of 18 block-modular boiler houses with a total capacity of over 70 MW. This way we will be able to provide heat to homes in Mykolaiv 

      - Shmyhal noted.

      Melnychuk clarified that the government allocated UAH 1 billion 129 million 55 thousand to the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration to carry out measures related to preventing an emergency of a man-made nature due to the cessation of heat supply in the Mykolaiv region, in particular, for the purchase of block-modular boiler houses with engineering networks of distributed heat generation in the Mykolaiv region.

      In Mykolaiv, electricity disappeared in the morning: power is already being restored 11.06.25, 10:36 • 1454 views

      Restoration of Kharkiv region

      Today we are also allocating almost UAH 600 million for the restoration of the Kharkiv region. UAH 241 million will be allocated for the repair of the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Another UAH 357 million will be allocated for emergency restoration work on six apartment buildings in the city of Kharkiv 

      - the Prime Minister said.

      The government representative informed that the Cabinet approved the distribution of UAH 597 million 554.727 thousand for the implementation of measures to restore and overcome the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in the Kharkiv region

      Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: a second victim was found under the rubble of the enterprise, there may be more bodies of victims there11.06.25, 13:49 • 1758 views

      Accessibility and modern educational spaces

      The restoration of Ukraine is based on the principle of "building back better than it was", which also means applying the principles of inclusion and accessibility. Therefore, today we are allocating an additional UAH 1.1 billion to the regions for barrier-free measures. This includes ongoing and capital repairs of infrastructure facilities, as well as residential and public buildings. We are allocating these funds to create unhindered access to such facilities for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups 

      - the head of government stressed.

      About 600,000 Ukrainians have received assistance under the free rehabilitation program - Ministry of Health 11.06.25, 12:57 • 1530 views

      Shmyhal also said that the government will allocate UAH 370 million to the regions for the arrangement of modern educational spaces and STEM laboratories.

      This way we give our children the opportunity to receive modern and in-demand knowledge in appropriate conditions 

      - Shmyhal added.

      Melnychuk noted that the government has allocated UAH 369 million 360.725 thousand, in particular, for the purchase of teaching aids and equipment for educational classrooms of biology, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry and STEM laboratories for general secondary education institutions of communal ownership.

      In addition, the Cabinet approved the procedure and conditions for providing educational subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the arrangement of safe conditions in general secondary education institutions in 2025.

      According to this procedure, the government has allocated UAH 39 million 650 thousand for the construction of a shelter with a capacity of 200 people for an educational institution in Ivankovychi, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, at 1 Shkilna Street.

      In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking02.06.25, 03:11 • 12359 views

      Let us remind you

      The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing to submit to the Verkhovna Rada amendments to the state budget for approximately UAH 400 billion. These expenses will be covered by the overfulfillment of tax and customs revenues, domestic government bonds, as well as grants from partners. There will be no interruptions in providing for servicemen.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      EconomyPolitics
      Mykolaiv Oblast
      Kyiv Oblast
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Verkhovna Rada
      Ukraine
      Denis Shmyhal
      Mykolaiv
      Kharkiv
