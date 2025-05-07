eRecovery: UAH 25 Billion Paid Out, but Expansion to Temporarily Occupied Territories Needed - MP

The eRecovery program has paid UAH 25 billion to almost 100,000 families, but the expansion to destroyed housing in the occupied territories has not yet been launched, despite legislative readiness. This was emphasized by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, the head of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shulyak, who is the main author of the law that launched eRecovery, almost 100,000 families have already used the program in two years of operation, and the total amount of compensation has reached UAH 25 billion.

At the same time, she emphasized that the program cannot be considered 100% successful without expanding to destroyed housing located in the temporarily occupied territories. Despite the readiness to launch this category of payments at the legislative level, the government is delaying.

The priority category of compensation recipients is currently IDPs who have lost their homes. However, this category needs to be expanded, as many citizens have lost their homes located in the TOT - the parliamentarian noted.

