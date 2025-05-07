eRecovery: UAH 25 Billion Paid Out, but Expansion to Temporarily Occupied Territories Needed - MP

$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

eRecovery: UAH 25 Billion Paid Out, but Expansion to Temporarily Occupied Territories Needed - MP

The eRecovery program has paid out 25 billion hryvnias in compensation to almost 100,000 families. Parliament is pushing for the expansion of the program to include destroyed housing in temporarily occupied territories.

eRecovery: UAH 25 Billion Paid Out, but Expansion to Temporarily Occupied Territories Needed - MP

The eRecovery program has paid UAH 25 billion to almost 100,000 families, but the expansion to destroyed housing in the occupied territories has not yet been launched, despite legislative readiness. This was emphasized by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, the head of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shulyak, who is the main author of the law that launched eRecovery, almost 100,000 families have already used the program in two years of operation, and the total amount of compensation has reached UAH 25 billion.

At the same time, she emphasized that the program cannot be considered 100% successful without expanding to destroyed housing located in the temporarily occupied territories. Despite the readiness to launch this category of payments at the legislative level, the government is delaying.

The priority category of compensation recipients is currently IDPs who have lost their homes. However, this category needs to be expanded, as many citizens have lost their homes located in the TOT

- the parliamentarian noted.

