About 600,000 Ukrainians have received assistance under the free rehabilitation program - Ministry of Health

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 12192 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26695 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 42116 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 39025 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 67649 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 52836 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 56919 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62700 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50688 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46151 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 25223 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 30854 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 23846 views

Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

06:47 AM • 18791 views

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

08:51 AM • 17899 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 42116 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 67862 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 277822 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 255403 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 252072 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Sam Altman

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Los Angeles

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 25148 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 35995 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 63275 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 46246 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 81603 views
Actual

Tu-95

Tu-160

Il-78

The New York Times

Tesla Model Y

About 600,000 Ukrainians have received assistance under the free rehabilitation program - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The "Barrier-free – is when you can" campaign is ongoing in Ukraine. 600,000 people have received assistance through the project. There are plans to create 300 barrier-free departments.

About 600,000 Ukrainians have received assistance under the free rehabilitation program - Ministry of Health

The all-Ukrainian campaign of social changes "Barrier-free is when you can" has started in Ukraine, aimed at promoting the principles of barrier-free and involving people in creating a state without barriers. There is also a project "Development of the rehabilitation assistance system", which has already helped 600,000 people, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and representatives of ministries implementing flagship projects within the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space took part in the presentation of the campaign.

It is noted that the first wave of the campaign is designed to explain six key areas of barrier-free: physical, informational, digital, social, educational and economic.

The second wave should involve Ukrainians in creating an accessible environment in their communities, so that everyone has proper access to participation in public life.

Within the framework of the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space in Ukraine, ministries are implementing their flagship projects. These are different steps towards a country where barrier-free gradually becomes the standard

- said in a statement by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The flagship project of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine – "Development of the rehabilitation assistance system" – forms a modern rehabilitation system in Ukraine, focused on returning to active life both civilians and military personnel. The project combines a multidisciplinary approach, partnership with communities and international experience to make rehabilitation accessible and free for everyone who needs it. As of today, 555 medical institutions provide free rehabilitation assistance in Ukraine.

In general, the following results have already been achieved:

  • 600,000 Ukrainians have already received free rehabilitation assistance in the last year and a half;
    • the system provides 12,000 rehabilitation sessions every day – four times more than three years ago;
      • it employs almost 11,000 specialists – seven times more than in 2022.

        It is also reported that in 2025 the main emphasis is on strengthening outpatient care. It is about 300 barrier-free outpatient rehabilitation departments, which should appear in every community where there is a medical institution.

        "Currently, 90 such departments are already operating in communities," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

        Addition

        An Army+ survey on barrier-free in the army has been launched. The survey was launched to implement the strategy of creating a barrier-free space in Ukraine, within the framework of the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyHealth
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Olena Zelenska
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9