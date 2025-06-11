About 600,000 Ukrainians have received assistance under the free rehabilitation program - Ministry of Health

The all-Ukrainian campaign of social changes "Barrier-free is when you can" has started in Ukraine, aimed at promoting the principles of barrier-free and involving people in creating a state without barriers. There is also a project "Development of the rehabilitation assistance system", which has already helped 600,000 people, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and representatives of ministries implementing flagship projects within the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space took part in the presentation of the campaign.

It is noted that the first wave of the campaign is designed to explain six key areas of barrier-free: physical, informational, digital, social, educational and economic.

The second wave should involve Ukrainians in creating an accessible environment in their communities, so that everyone has proper access to participation in public life.

Within the framework of the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space in Ukraine, ministries are implementing their flagship projects. These are different steps towards a country where barrier-free gradually becomes the standard - said in a statement by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The flagship project of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine – "Development of the rehabilitation assistance system" – forms a modern rehabilitation system in Ukraine, focused on returning to active life both civilians and military personnel. The project combines a multidisciplinary approach, partnership with communities and international experience to make rehabilitation accessible and free for everyone who needs it. As of today, 555 medical institutions provide free rehabilitation assistance in Ukraine.

In general, the following results have already been achieved:

600,000 Ukrainians have already received free rehabilitation assistance in the last year and a half;

the system provides 12,000 rehabilitation sessions every day – four times more than three years ago;

it employs almost 11,000 specialists – seven times more than in 2022.

It is also reported that in 2025 the main emphasis is on strengthening outpatient care. It is about 300 barrier-free outpatient rehabilitation departments, which should appear in every community where there is a medical institution.

"Currently, 90 such departments are already operating in communities," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

An Army+ survey on barrier-free in the army has been launched. The survey was launched to implement the strategy of creating a barrier-free space in Ukraine, within the framework of the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.