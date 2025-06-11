Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: a second victim was found under the rubble of the enterprise, there may be more bodies of victims there
Kyiv • UNN
Another body was found in Kharkiv under the rubble of an enterprise that was destroyed by a Russian strike on June 7. There may be three more people under the rubble.
In Kharkiv, the body of another victim was found under the rubble of an enterprise destroyed by a Russian strike on June 7. There may be more bodies of victims under the rubble, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.
One body found yesterday at an enterprise in the Kyivskyi district has already been unblocked. Another one has been found - work is underway to unblock it
According to the mayor of Kharkiv, "there may still be bodies of people under the rubble who died from the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv on the night of June 7." "So the search operation continues," he said.
