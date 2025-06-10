Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: a body found under the rubble of an enterprise

$41.400.07
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

June 9, 11:09 PM

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

June 9, 11:50 PM

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

02:18 AM

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

02:46 AM

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

03:15 AM
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM
Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM
Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: a body found under the rubble of an enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the enterprise in Kharkiv that was shelled on June 7. The body of one person has been found, and there may be five more people under the rubble.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: a body found under the rubble of an enterprise

In Kharkiv, the body of a person was found under the rubble of an enterprise damaged by a Russian strike on June 7, and there may be 5 more people there, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

During the search and rescue operations at the enterprise that was shelled on June 7, the body of a person was found. The process of its unblocking is currently underway

- Terekhov wrote.

The work, according to him, is carried out around the clock.

"According to our data, there may be 5 more people under the rubble," the mayor of Kharkiv said.

Context

According to the prosecutor's office, on June 7, approximately from 03:00 to 05:00, the Russian armed forces carried out a combined large-scale attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used more than 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs and a missile. Initially, there were reports of three dead and more than 20 injured, including two children.

The RMA reported that 6 people - employees of the damaged enterprise who are not in contact - could be under the rubble.

Later that day, on June 7, at approximately 17:40, the Russian armed forces attacked Kharkiv again, launching a series of air strikes. Immediately, it was known that a woman had died and 19 more people were injured.

Russian attacks per day

According to data from Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 8 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day. 4 people were injured.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
