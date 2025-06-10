Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: a body found under the rubble of an enterprise

In Kharkiv, the body of a person was found under the rubble of an enterprise damaged by a Russian strike on June 7, and there may be 5 more people there, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

During the search and rescue operations at the enterprise that was shelled on June 7, the body of a person was found. The process of its unblocking is currently underway - Terekhov wrote.

The work, according to him, is carried out around the clock.

"According to our data, there may be 5 more people under the rubble," the mayor of Kharkiv said.

Context

According to the prosecutor's office, on June 7, approximately from 03:00 to 05:00, the Russian armed forces carried out a combined large-scale attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used more than 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs and a missile. Initially, there were reports of three dead and more than 20 injured, including two children.

The RMA reported that 6 people - employees of the damaged enterprise who are not in contact - could be under the rubble.

Later that day, on June 7, at approximately 17:40, the Russian armed forces attacked Kharkiv again, launching a series of air strikes. Immediately, it was known that a woman had died and 19 more people were injured.

Russian attacks per day

According to data from Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 8 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day. 4 people were injured.