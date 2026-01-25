Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, 170 facilities were damaged, including residential buildings and critical infrastructure. This was reported on air by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, emergency and restoration work is currently underway. Thus, State Emergency Service rescuers in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities of Ukraine are eliminating the consequences of the attacks and are maximally involved in emergency and restoration work. Together with energy workers and utility services, emergency workers are working to restore light and heat to citizens' homes.

The minister also reported on the operation of invincibility points, where people can seek necessary assistance.

Only in Kyiv, 1300 invincibility points have been deployed, but we went a parallel way and deployed heating points between residential buildings in the microdistricts of Kyiv. At the moment, 91 points are operating, and two more large heating points will be deployed in the morning. - Klymenko said.

He added that the invincibility and heating points operate around the clock. At these locations, one can warm up, charge gadgets, and use communication.

Recall

As of Saturday evening, January 24, 800,000 subscribers in Kyiv were without power due to emergency power outages. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the energy system is not able to recover due to constant enemy attacks.

Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO