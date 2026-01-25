Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$43.170.00
50.520.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 8506 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 16179 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 20331 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 29826 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 31597 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 45447 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 42731 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34592 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29090 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 65863 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
More than half of the population in Germany considers the US a threat, not an ally - MediaJanuary 24, 03:38 PM • 5040 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on January 24: patrol police showed footageVideoJanuary 24, 03:58 PM • 4162 views
Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24January 24, 05:13 PM • 4944 views
Born in Kharkiv and recruited mercenaries in Syria for "Wagner": whom Russia sent to negotiations in Abu DhabiJanuary 24, 05:59 PM • 3868 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missilePhotoVideo08:15 PM • 4656 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 65863 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 79795 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 95161 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 89354 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 90366 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 13434 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 14257 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 31283 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31769 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 45073 views
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, 170 objects were damaged, including residential buildings and infrastructure. Emergency and restoration work is underway, and invincibility and heating points have been deployed.

Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, 170 facilities were damaged, including residential buildings and critical infrastructure. This was reported on air by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, emergency and restoration work is currently underway. Thus, State Emergency Service rescuers in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities of Ukraine are eliminating the consequences of the attacks and are maximally involved in emergency and restoration work. Together with energy workers and utility services, emergency workers are working to restore light and heat to citizens' homes.

The minister also reported on the operation of invincibility points, where people can seek necessary assistance.

Only in Kyiv, 1300 invincibility points have been deployed, but we went a parallel way and deployed heating points between residential buildings in the microdistricts of Kyiv. At the moment, 91 points are operating, and two more large heating points will be deployed in the morning.

- Klymenko said.

He added that the invincibility and heating points operate around the clock. At these locations, one can warm up, charge gadgets, and use communication.

Recall

As of Saturday evening, January 24, 800,000 subscribers in Kyiv were without power due to emergency power outages. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the energy system is not able to recover due to constant enemy attacks.

Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

