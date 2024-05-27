"Reserve+": more than 14,000 Ukrainians abroad have updated their data

Since May 18, more than 14,000 people liable for military service abroad in 124 countries have updated their credentials through the Reserve+ application. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Monday, May 27, UNN reports.

Details

The leaders are Poland, Germany, Canada, the Czech Republic, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.

"Our citizens abroad use the app to clarify their data, which is an important act for the country. We appreciate it and continue to develop convenient services for everyone," said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko.

In total, more than 1.1 million people liable for military service updated their data through Reserve+, almost 55 thousand through the ASC and about 38 thousand through the TCC.

