What to do for the military and how to get rid of the “wanted” status: the Ministry of Defense answered the most frequently asked questions about “Reserve+”

Given the high popularity of the Reserve+ app among Ukrainians, the Ministry of Defense has prepared answers to frequently asked questions and advice on the most pressing issues. This was reported by UNN with reference to an infographic from the Ministry of Defense.

Who needs to install Backup+?

Reserve is an app for people liable for military service.

Servicemen and women who are not registered with the military do not need to download the application and update their data.

As well as citizens under 18 or over 60 years of age. This creates an unnecessary load on the servers.

MILITARY PERSONNEL DO NOT NEED TO UPDATE DATA - the Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

Do I need to go to the TCC after updating the data in Reserve+?

If you have updated the data in the Reserve+ app, you have fulfilled the relevant legal requirement.

Further communication with the picking centers takes place as usual.

What should I do if my data from the Oberig registry is incorrect?

If your data from "Oberig" contains errors or is not up-to-date, please contact the TCC where you are registered.

Errors in the register of persons liable for military service are caused by human factors when entering information by the operators of the TCC - explained in the Ministry of Defense.

I am "wanted", what should I do

If the information from Oberge shows you the status "wanted", , then the best solution is where you are registered.

The Ministry of Defense explained that this status is assigned to those who have violated the rules of military registration.

I am a military man and I am "wanted", what should I do

This is due to errors caused by human error. The TCC may not have updated the data when you joined the service.

However, the command of the "Reserve+" application sets up interactions with other registries so that all servicemen are excluded from the register.

If you would like to expedite the updating of your information, please contact the TCC and the JV, but this is not required - the Ministry of Defense explains.

Why can't I log in to the Reserve+ app?

The Reserve+ app is the most popular way to update data. Ten times more citizens update their data online than in TCCs and ASCs.

The app is currently running in test mode. The development team hears your requests and promptly eliminates all errors.

If you were unable to log in during the first days of the app's operation, try again later. You can update your data until July 16 - the Defense Ministry summarizes.

As of May 22, more than 805,000 Ukrainians have successfully updated their military records through the Reserve+ application.

