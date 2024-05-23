What to do for the military and how to get rid of the “wanted” status: the Ministry of Defense answered the most frequently asked questions about “Reserve+”

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56295 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102639 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145785 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150223 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173251 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148215 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47650 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59650 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98989 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39201 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32155 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209968 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235844 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222775 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56295 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32155 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39201 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113047 views
Actual
What to do for the military and how to get rid of the “wanted” status: the Ministry of Defense answered the most frequently asked questions about “Reserve+”

What to do for the military and how to get rid of the “wanted” status: the Ministry of Defense answered the most frequently asked questions about “Reserve+”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15219 views

The Ministry of Defense has provided answers to frequently asked questions about the Reserve+ app: who needs to install it, whether it is necessary to visit military commissariats after updating data, how to correct incorrect data from the Oberih register, what to do if you are marked as “wanted,” and why some users cannot log in to the app.

Given the high popularity of the Reserve+ app among Ukrainians, the Ministry of Defense has prepared answers to frequently asked questions and advice on the most pressing issues. This was reported by UNN with reference to an infographic from the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Who needs to install Backup+?

Reserve is an app for people liable for military service.

Servicemen and women who are not registered with the military do not need to  download the application and update their data.

As well as citizens under 18 or over 60 years of age. This creates an unnecessary load on the servers.

MILITARY PERSONNEL  DO NOT NEED TO UPDATE DATA 

- the Ministry of Defense emphasizes. 
Image

Erroneous "wanted" status in the "Reserve+" application: the Ministry of Defense told what to do20.05.24, 17:22 • 22059 views

Do I need to go to the TCC after updating the data  in Reserve+?

If you have updated the data in the Reserve+ app,  you have fulfilled the relevant legal requirement.

Further communication  with the picking centers takes place as usual.

Image

What should I do if my data  from the Oberig registry is incorrect?

If your data from "Oberig" contains errors or is not up-to-date, please contact the TCC where you are registered.

Errors in the register of persons liable for military service are caused by human factors when entering information by the operators of the TCC 

 - explained in the Ministry of Defense. 
Image

Reserve+ application does not pose security risks to personal data of Ukrainians - Ministry of Defense20.05.24, 16:59 • 18183 views

I am "wanted", what should I do

If the information  from Oberge shows you the status "wanted", , then the best solution is where you are registered.

The Ministry of Defense explained that this status is assigned to those who have violated the rules of military registration.

Image

I am a military man and  I am "wanted", what should I do

This is due to errors caused by human error. The TCC may not have updated the data when you joined the service.

However, the command of the "Reserve+" application sets up interactions with other registries so that all servicemen are excluded from the register.

If you would like to expedite the updating of your information, please contact the TCC and the JV, but this is not required

- the Ministry of Defense explains.
Image

When crossing the border, border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” application, but check only the military registration document - the SBGSU23.05.24, 09:02 • 14088 views

Why can't I log in to the Reserve+ app?

The Reserve+ app is the most popular way to update data. Ten times more citizens update their data online than in TCCs and ASCs.

The app is currently running in test mode. The development team hears your requests and promptly eliminates all errors.

If you were unable to  log in during the first days of the app's operation, try again later. You can update your data until July 16

- the Defense Ministry summarizes. 
Image

Recall

As of May 22, more than 805,000 Ukrainians have successfully updated their military records through the Reserve+ application. 

App for the military: the Ministry of Defense told what features "Army+" will have20.05.24, 19:24 • 21564 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising