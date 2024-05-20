ukenru
App for the military: the Ministry of Defense told what features "Army+" will have

App for the military: the Ministry of Defense told what features "Army+" will have

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21564 views

The Army+ app for the military will include a military ID card and electronic reports to reduce paperwork and provide convenient feedback, and is scheduled to be fully launched in early July.

The Army+ app for the military will include a military ID and electronic reports. Digital reports will reduce paperwork and provide convenient feedback. The full launch of the application is scheduled for early July. Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Army+ is a relationship for military personnel. The first two main functions that we will make available are the military ID, which is actually a military ID card. And the second function, which is very important, is electronic reports

- Chernyhorenko says.

According to her, most of the actions of military personnel involve writing reports, which creates a significant paperwork burden. The Ministry of Defense aims to make this process digital and convenient: select a ready-made report in the app, sign it with a digital signature, send it to the commander, and get approval or rejection, but for certain reasons.

The commander has to explain why, and this is a very cool feedback culture. Now there will be such a "moral responsibility" for the fact that there will be certain reasons for responding to certain reports

- said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

She noted that thanks to electronic reports, the Ministry of Defense will be able to solve many issues faced by servicemen by providing convenient functionality in the application.

We would like and plan to launch the full product in early July

- Chernyhorenko added.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

