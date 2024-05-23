ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
When crossing the border, border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” application, but check only the military registration document - the SBGSU

When crossing the border, border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” application, but check only the military registration document - the SBGSU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14089 views

Border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” app when crossing the border, but only check military IDs with appropriate marks for men who are liable for military service, said a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

When crossing the border by men, border guards do not take into account the "Reserve+" application, but check only the military registration document with the appropriate marks. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

At the border, our employees do not take this application (Reserve+ - ed.) into account. We check only a paper document - a military registration document with the appropriate marks for those persons whose documents we have now additionally started checking. Since March, the State Border Guard Service and the Ministry of Defense have established information interaction between databases. These are actually the databases of our agency and the Oberig system, where, if necessary, as an additional tool, border guards can use it to check whether a person is using forged documents by checking the information about this person in the Oberig system

- Demchenko said.

Recall

Earlier, Andriy Demchenko named the categories of Ukrainian citizens who will be checked for military registration documents when crossing the border starting May 18.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine

