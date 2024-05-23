When crossing the border, border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” application, but check only the military registration document - the SBGSU

When crossing the border by men, border guards do not take into account the "Reserve+" application, but check only the military registration document with the appropriate marks. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports .

At the border, our employees do not take this application (Reserve+ - ed.) into account. We check only a paper document - a military registration document with the appropriate marks for those persons whose documents we have now additionally started checking. Since March, the State Border Guard Service and the Ministry of Defense have established information interaction between databases. These are actually the databases of our agency and the Oberig system, where, if necessary, as an additional tool, border guards can use it to check whether a person is using forged documents by checking the information about this person in the Oberig system - Demchenko said.

