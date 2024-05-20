Erroneous "wanted" status in the "Reserve+" application: the Ministry of Defense told what to do

Citizens who have learned about their "wanted" status while updating their data in the Reserve+ application can contact technical support to correct their data. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Chernogorenko said that the Ministry of Defense has already launched the ability to contact technical support to resolve such situations, such as the "wanted" status. Additional functionality is currently being developed that will allow data to be remotely corrected without visiting the TCC and JV.

This will be a very convenient story when you don't have to go and "remove yourself from the wanted list" if it was done by mistake. We understand that this is a human factor, the operator of the TCC and JV can also make mistakes, but due to the fact that a person sees the actual status, we can quickly correct these mistakes - Chernogorenko emphasized.

The deputy minister says that currently, in case of an erroneous wanted status, people need to contact the support service and offline through visits to the TCC and JV. Soon, this process will be automated so that people do not have to visit the TCC and JV to clarify the data.

"We are actually witnessing the birth of an electronic TCC and JV, as the team and the Ministry of Defense have managed to reduce the contact between the TCC operator and the person to a few clicks on the phone," she added.

The Ministry of Defense assuresthat the Reserve+ application is sufficiently protected and does not pose any risks to the security of personal data of Ukrainians liable for military service.