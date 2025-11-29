Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29

$42.190.00
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 4688 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 8586 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 10465 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 11478 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 12118 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13359 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 13996 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15489 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25629 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
Popular news
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 10354 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 14544 views
Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the warPhotoVideoNovember 29, 08:36 AM • 4036 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 8804 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine02:01 PM • 4804 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 222 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 59585 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 46767 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 54342 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 52586 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 226 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 33032 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50992 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70647 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 102456 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

In Kyiv, work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29 has been completed. 360 rescuers and 74 units of equipment were involved, and SES psychologists provided assistance to 50 people.

Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29
Photo: SES of Ukraine

In Kyiv, rescuers have completed work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 50 people. A total of 360 rescuers and 74 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, video29.11.25, 17:24 • 1798 views

The press center of the State Emergency Service also published photos of the elimination of the consequences of enemy strikes.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established normative indicators, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360 thousand families.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard reacted to the strike. She stated that the Russians do not want peace.

Rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble after a Russian shelling in Kyiv region29.11.25, 18:29 • 664 views

