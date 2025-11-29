Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29

Photo: SES of Ukraine

In Kyiv, rescuers have completed work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 50 people. A total of 360 rescuers and 74 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, video

The press center of the State Emergency Service also published photos of the elimination of the consequences of enemy strikes.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established normative indicators, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360 thousand families.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard reacted to the strike. She stated that the Russians do not want peace.

Rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble after a Russian shelling in Kyiv region