Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The Hill

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are concerned that public reaction to President Donald Trump's economic policies and aggressive deportation policies could lead to increased Democratic power in both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

It is noted that the latest "alarm bell" rang last weekend when Democratic candidate Taylor Remet won a state Senate seat in a North Texas district that President Trump won by a 17-point margin in 2024.

One Republican senator, who was present at Tuesday's briefing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said that concerns about the upcoming midterm elections "should be very, very high." - the publication writes.

It is indicated that, according to Republicans, they have a good chance of retaining control of the Senate, but there is a possibility that the Democratic wave could become so strong that it would lead Democrats to victory in Republican-dominated states such as Ohio, Alaska, and Iowa.

Democrats won a convincing victory in a special election for the Texas State Senate in a district traditionally controlled by Republicans.

Trump urged Republicans to "nationalize" elections: NYT explained what it means