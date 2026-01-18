$43.180.08
Republicans and Democrats try to curb Trump's aggression towards Greenland - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Republican lawmakers are resisting President Trump's intentions regarding Greenland, fearing a threat to NATO. They are taking steps to prevent conflict with Denmark.

Republicans and Democrats try to curb Trump's aggression towards Greenland - Media

Republican lawmakers are struggling to contain President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland, with some showing the sharpest opposition to almost everything the Trump administration has done since taking office, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

Last week, Republican lawmakers delivered speeches about the importance of NATO. They introduced bills aimed at preventing a US attack on Denmark. And several people traveled to Copenhagen to meet with their Danish counterparts.

But it's unclear if that will be enough as the president continues to insist he will take control of the Arctic island. This has raised fears about the disintegration of NATO – a decades-old alliance that has been a pillar of American power in Europe and around the world – and has raised questions on Capitol Hill and around the world about what Trump's aggressive, solitary foreign policy will mean for the global order.

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?14.01.26, 09:00 • 62838 views

"When the most powerful military power on earth threatens your territory again and again through its president, you start to take it seriously," Senator Chris Coons told the Associated Press.

According to him, the Democrat from Delaware organized this bipartisan trip to Denmark to "lower the heat a bit," as well as for further negotiations on mutual military agreements in the Arctic. The trip included Republican Senators Tom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as several Democrats. In addition, last week, Republican lawmakers joined meetings in Washington with the Danish Foreign Minister and his Greenlandic counterpart, where security agreements were discussed.

US discusses payments to Greenlanders for island's secession from Denmark - Reuters08.01.26, 20:40 • 6635 views

However, it is clear that Trump has other plans. On Saturday, he announced that he would impose a 10% import tax on goods from eight European countries starting in February due to their disagreement with his plans for Greenland.

Trump wrote on social media that due to modern weapons systems, "the need for ACQUISITION is especially important."

Denmark persuades Trump to abandon the idea of owning Greenland18.01.26, 20:04 • 822 views

Antonina Tumanova

