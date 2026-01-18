Denmark persuades Trump to abandon the idea of owning Greenland

Denmark is trying to convince US President Donald Trump to abandon the idea that he should own Greenland. This was stated by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Danish Foreign Minister held talks with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

Rasmussen began by telling reporters about the critical state of the war in Ukraine and emphasized that this should not be forgotten during discussions about Greenland.

He also said that Denmark is trying to convince Donald Trump to abandon the idea that he should own Greenland.

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?

But despite the US president's threats, Rasmussen said his country would like to continue exploring the diplomatic path.

After meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington this week, Rasmussen said a high-level working group would be established to "explore the possibility of finding a common way forward."

The group is expected to meet for the first time "within a few weeks."