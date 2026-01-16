$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 1798 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 16211 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 15542 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 16393 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 17515 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 19815 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 28033 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 32385 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 25840 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36061 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 22951 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 27208 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 24709 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 27617 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 19438 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 35871 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 67870 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 85896 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 95100 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 78651 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Czech Republic
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 9108 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 19374 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 31380 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 52500 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 86010 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT

Putin's spokesman Peskov: "The Kremlin positively assesses statements by France, Italy, and Germany on dialogue with Moscow"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Russian leadership positively received statements by the leaders of France, Italy, and Germany on resuming dialogue with Moscow. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a "positive evolution" of the Europeans' positions.

Putin's spokesman Peskov: "The Kremlin positively assesses statements by France, Italy, and Germany on dialogue with Moscow"

The leadership of the aggressor country positively received the statements of the leaders of France, Italy, and Germany about the need to resume dialogue with Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noted, "if this truly seriously reflects the strategic vision of Europeans, then this is a positive evolution of their positions."

Peskov also stated that London's position "still has a destructive character."

The Kremlin will inform if contacts between the Russian side and Europeans begin

 - clarified the spokesman for the Russian dictator.

Recall

According to a KMIS poll, the vast majority of Ukrainian citizens do not believe in the possibility of lasting peace with Russia through current negotiations. They believe that Russia is not interested in ending the war against Ukraine.

Great Britain disagrees with France and Italy on negotiations with Putin - Politico16.01.26, 09:26 • 4312 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
France
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
London