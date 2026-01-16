The leadership of the aggressor country positively received the statements of the leaders of France, Italy, and Germany about the need to resume dialogue with Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noted, "if this truly seriously reflects the strategic vision of Europeans, then this is a positive evolution of their positions."

Peskov also stated that London's position "still has a destructive character."

The Kremlin will inform if contacts between the Russian side and Europeans begin - clarified the spokesman for the Russian dictator.

Recall

According to a KMIS poll, the vast majority of Ukrainian citizens do not believe in the possibility of lasting peace with Russia through current negotiations. They believe that Russia is not interested in ending the war against Ukraine.

Great Britain disagrees with France and Italy on negotiations with Putin - Politico