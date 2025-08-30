Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union - Merz

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 39586 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 160948 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 135907 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 84104 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 93001 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 58056 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 116399 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 75444 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 71733 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 165330 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.6m/s
35%
749mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and PavlohradAugust 30, 01:23 AM • 13613 views
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 30, 02:05 AM • 12897 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine02:50 AM • 13904 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged04:55 AM • 4070 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine06:01 AM • 8054 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 107332 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 112639 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 160945 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 135905 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 116399 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 39790 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 176242 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 203805 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 204597 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 189158 views
Actual
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Falcon 9

Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin aims to restore the former Soviet Union territorially. He emphasized the need to strengthen Franco-German cooperation to move Europe forward.

Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union - Merz

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to restore the former Soviet Union in terms of territory. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, writes UNN with reference to TF1 Info.

Details

"When you listen to Putin, you understand that he wants to restore the former Soviet Union in terms of territory," Merz said in an interview with LCI.

Merz called for "intensified Franco-German cooperation."

"We know that Europe will only move forward if France and Germany cooperate closely. We are the engine of Europe," the German Chancellor assured.

Addition

Merz warned that the war in Ukraine could last "many months," questioning Vladimir Putin's willingness to make progress in peace talks.

In February of this year, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia sees itself as an empire, so it will not stop and will try to do everything to achieve the absorption of Ukraine by military, political, and internal social methods.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
France
Kyrylo Budanov
Europe
Germany
Ukraine