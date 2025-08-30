Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to restore the former Soviet Union in terms of territory. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, writes UNN with reference to TF1 Info.

Details

"When you listen to Putin, you understand that he wants to restore the former Soviet Union in terms of territory," Merz said in an interview with LCI.

Merz called for "intensified Franco-German cooperation."

"We know that Europe will only move forward if France and Germany cooperate closely. We are the engine of Europe," the German Chancellor assured.

Addition

Merz warned that the war in Ukraine could last "many months," questioning Vladimir Putin's willingness to make progress in peace talks.

In February of this year, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia sees itself as an empire, so it will not stop and will try to do everything to achieve the absorption of Ukraine by military, political, and internal social methods.