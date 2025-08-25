Putin must know that Germany will continue to support Ukraine - Vice-Chancellor Klingbeil
Kyiv • UNN
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated in Kyiv that Germany's support for Ukraine remains unchanged. Germany is the second largest supporter of Ukraine in the world, having provided 50.5 billion euros in aid.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should know that Germany's support for Ukraine is not diminishing, said German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil upon his unannounced arrival in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
Putin should have no illusions that Germany's support for Ukraine might disappear. On the contrary: we remain the second largest supporter of Ukraine in the world and the largest in Europe. Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany
Klingbeil called on Putin to demonstrate interest in a peace process to end Europe's largest war in 80 years.
US President Donald Trump insisted on a quick end to the war, but Kyiv and its allies are concerned that he might try to achieve a deal on Russia's terms.
Klingbeil stated that Ukraine must be involved in negotiations, and that a ceasefire must be observed and reliable security guarantees provided for lasting peace.
To this end, we are closely coordinating our actions internationally
Among the options presented this week regarding Ukraine's security after a possible peace agreement, both French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported the deployment of troops as part of a coalition of the willing.
Merz also stated his openness to Germany's participation, but faced negative reactions both from within and outside his political spectrum on this issue.
According to Klingbeil's ministry, the German government has supported Ukraine with 50.5 billion euros since the beginning of the war.
Addition
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Kyiv needs security guarantees similar to NATO membership. He believes that this could convince Putin to make concessions without threatening Russia.