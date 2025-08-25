Putin must know that Germany will continue to support Ukraine - Vice-Chancellor Klingbeil

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should know that Germany's support for Ukraine is not diminishing, said German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil upon his unannounced arrival in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Putin should have no illusions that Germany's support for Ukraine might disappear. On the contrary: we remain the second largest supporter of Ukraine in the world and the largest in Europe. Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany