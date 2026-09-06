Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to unleash a wave of killings across Europe as Russia intensifies its shadow war against NATO. Security experts are warning of this, UNN reports, citing the British publication The Express.

Details

It is stated that Putin is already testing the limits of what is permissible in his confrontation with the Alliance. Germany has currently become the main target of the sabotage, with numerous attacks recorded against energy infrastructure, airports, defense enterprises, and government IT systems.

We will also likely see announcements about the killings of senior officials in our defense industry. ... We will observe an increase in state terrorism on German soil, and Russia will not admit to what it has done, but the trail will lead to Moscow - said Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter.

Putin does not seek to attack NATO - Trump

In turn, an unnamed "Western source in the security sphere" said that the situation was a "ticking time bomb."

If something happens and citizens of the United Kingdom, Germany, or France are killed, I think it really will change the situation - the source said.

Meanwhile, former British Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood issued a chilling warning that another "Novichok-style" poisoning is "only a matter of time."

"The pattern is clear: Putin is testing NATO's red lines, probing for weaknesses while remaining just below the threshold of Article 5. From drone incursions over the Baltic and Romania to bomb plots and weapons caches near Berlin, the hybrid campaign is accelerating," the publication concludes.

We remind you

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that he sees no evidence of a possible Russian attack on NATO and also expressed doubt that Moscow would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Putin refused to make concessions regarding Ukraine after the CIA chief's visit - WP