Putin does not seek to attack NATO - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Donald Trump said that Putin does not seek to attack NATO territory. Intelligence agencies are tracking Russian sabotage operations in Europe.
US President Donald Trump has once again stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek to attack NATO territory, reports UNN.
I don't think Putin will... I talk to him, I know him very well. Putin does not seek to attack NATO territory
Addendum
European and American intelligence services have long been tracking Russian acts of sabotage and attacks in Europe's "gray zone" that do not reach the threshold of a full-scale war and are generally aimed at weakening NATO unity and member states' readiness to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not attack a NATO country and denied media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had warned Russian officials earlier this week that such an attack was unacceptable.