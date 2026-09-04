Putin does not seek to attack NATO - Trump

Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy

A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head's office — Zelenskyy

Budanov does not expect conditions for a ceasefire to emerge before spring, but announced U.S.-mediated talks — NYT

Exclusive

Ukraine and Poland are considering the possibility of hosting one of the upcoming World Cups — what the Ministry of Sport says

Exclusive

Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints

Exclusive

The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer

Exclusive

Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for Russians

"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports

2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?