Providing fake exemption from mobilization: Head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs Kalmykova summoned to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Natalia Kalmykova, head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, to report on the provision of fake exemptions from mobilization. This concerns, in particular, Serhiy Ivanov and Volodymyr Petrov, hosts of the YouTube channel "ISLND TV".

Providing fake exemption from mobilization: Head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs Kalmykova summoned to the Rada
Photo: Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine summoned Natalia Kalmykova, the head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, for a report. The reason for the summons is the use of the National Military Memorial Cemetery to provide fake exemptions from mobilization, specifically to YouTube channel "ISLND TV" hosts Serhiy Ivanov and Volodymyr Petrov. This was reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Details

This decision was supported by 217 people's deputies. It is expected that a hearing will take place during the next plenary week.

- the people's deputy's post states.

Context

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak released a video on his YouTube channel, where he states that YouTube channel "ISLND TV" hosts Serhiy Ivanov and Volodymyr Petrov have an exemption from mobilization into the ranks of the Defense Forces, for which taxpayers' money is being spent.

According to Zheleznyak, Petrov has been working at the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since July 31, 2025, while Ivanov works at "Energoatom."

Recall

On November 10, 2025, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

This scandal led to the resignation of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who was previously Minister of Energy, as well as his successor at the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk. Both decisions were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on November 19.

Yevhen Ustimenko

