One of the American conservative publications, The New York Post, published an article titled "Mr. President: Putin is the same dictator, and 10 truths about Russia's war against Ukraine that we ignore at our peril". This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication.



Details

The New York Post came out with a large portrait of Putin on the cover and the headline: "President Trump: This is who the dictator is.

The article notes that the war unleashed by the Kremlin has global implications and will affect the future of America, as well as Trump's own legacy.

The author argues that the former US president is right to seek to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, but any peace agreement should be evaluated on the basis of real facts.

What is written in the column?

The article presents 10 key statements about Russia's war against Ukraine that, in the author's opinion, cannot be ignored.

1. Putin started this war.

The author emphasizes that the invasion of 2022 was unprovoked, and the narrative that it was a response to the actions of NATO or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is exclusively Russian propaganda.

There is no rational explanation outside of Russian propaganda that could justify this military aggression by blaming it on the "aggressive" actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or NATO. This happened after Putin had already seized Crimea in 2014 and unleashed a war in Donbas, eastern Ukraine - the article says.

The author of the article added that this does not even take into account the other wars that Putin started, for example, against small Georgia in 2008.

Trump is absolutely right when he says that the war "should never have started." I believe it is true that it would not have started if he had been in the White House. But it was not Zelensky who started this war, it was Putin, - the statement said.

2. Russia is fighting for conquest.

The column emphasizes that the Kremlin is seeking to absorb Ukraine, although Ukraine itself has no territorial claims to Russia.

They also recall the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children by Russians.

Who wants to live in a world where the strong can devour the weak and kidnap thousands of children with impunity? Why hasn't the United States made their release a primary condition for negotiations? - the author added.

3. Ukraine is fighting for independence.

The article says that most Ukrainians do not want to be part of Russia and want to determine their own future.

4. Ukrainians are not Russians.

The column denies Putin's thesis of a "united people.

It is emphasized that Ukrainians have their own history, language and culture.

5. Putin is a dictator.

The Russian president has been ruling the country since 1999

year, destroyed the opposition, independent media and civil society, and repeatedly resorted to political assassinations.

Anyone who opposes the war in Russia itself is imprisoned, - the publication writes.

6. Zelensky is not a dictator.

The column refutes Trump's claim about the alleged 4% support for the Ukrainian president.

The author emphasizes that Zelensky came to power democratically, and independent media still operate in Ukraine.

7. Russia is not an ally of the United States.

Russia systematically acts against American interests and strengthens cooperation with China, Iran and North Korea.

8. Ukraine is an ally of the U.S.

The article notes that Ukrainians are seeking to integrate into the world created by the United States and are fighting not only for their country but also for stability in Europe.

9. Putin cannot be trusted.

The author reminds us that the Russian leader has repeatedly violated international agreements and deceived world leaders, including American presidents.

10. American aid to Ukraine is not wasted.

The author of the article notes that no one claims that there is no corruption in Ukraine, but this does not mean that the country and its sovereignty do not deserve protection.

He reminds us that the real corruption is in Russia, which is a vast kleptocracy controlled by Putin and a small circle of oligarchs who have become some of the richest people in the world, keeping most Russians in poverty.

According to the Pentagon, of the $183 billion in aid to Ukraine, about $58 billion was spent in the United States to support American workers and industry. At the same time, the war has significantly weakened one of the world's most brutal dictatorships and reduced the threat not only to Europe but also to the United States, with no American soldiers lost.

The author suggests that Trump can end this war, perhaps even receive the Nobel Peace Prize, but if it is a capitulation to evil and a rejection of obvious truths, he will not be honored. History, in his opinion, will judge even more harshly.

Why is it important

The publication of such a column in a publication that targets Trump supporters may indicate a shift in the rhetoric of American conservatives regarding the war in Ukraine.

Now, even pro-Trump media recognize that Putin remains a threat, and that a Russian victory in the war would have negative consequences for the United States.

Recall

After the talks between the US and Russia, Donald Trump began making harsh statements about Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called him a dictator, claimed that Ukraine had broken the rare earth metals deal, and that Zelenskyy had only 4% support among Ukrainians. In addition, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy did not know where the money the US had given to Ukraine had gone. In response, Zelenskyy said that Trump lives in a world of disinformation.

Previously

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Trump is disappointed with President Zelenskyy.

