President of Argentina plans to visit Ukraine in June

Argentine President Javier Maciel plans to visit Ukraine in June to reaffirm his support for his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will also possibly stop in Paris and Berlin to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports, citing Infobae.

Details

Javier Miley will be the first Latin American leader to visit Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine,

"Miley wants to reaffirm his support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a time when Russian troops are on the offensive on Ukrainian territory and public opinion in Europe and the United States is showing some fatigue with the illegal war unleashed by Vladimir Putin," the publication writes.

The Argentine president may also visit France and Germany to meet with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

