A 19-year-old Ukrainian woman returned home after three years of occupation - Yermak

Ukraine managed to return a 19-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory. This happened within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, reported in Telegram, the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, the girl had not seen her relatives for more than three years. Her hometown was under constant shelling, infrastructure was destroyed, and there was no water or electricity.

The girl tried to leave on her own several times, but to no avail. Now she is safe, with her family, and plans to return to school and build a new life – said Yermak.

Additionally

Bring Kids Back UA is a humanitarian program created on the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2023. It envisages the reintegration of deported children, their socialization, the development of family forms of upbringing, as well as the recording of crimes and bringing Russia to justice for these crimes, including in the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Let us remind you

In occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a 7-year-old girl was found murdered. According to local Telegram channels, the child may have been raped before her death. It is not excluded that the likely criminal was a Russian soldier.

Also, UNN reported that Russia is deliberately making soldiers out of the deported Ukrainian children, which is a war crime. This was announced by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.